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How drones erased the front line in Ukraine, explained

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Ukraine’s recent counterattacks in the south were officially presented as a major success, with Kyiv claiming hundreds of square kilometers recaptured from Russian forces. But most battlefield maps barely changed. So what is really happening on the front line? The answer lies in the growing “gray zone” — vast contested areas where drones dominate the battlefield, infantry infiltrates enemy positions, and traditional front lines are becoming increasingly difficult to define. As both Russia and Uk
How drones erased the front line in Ukraine, explained

How drones erased the front line in Ukraine, explained

British fighter on returning to war in Ukraine after injury

British fighter on returning to war in Ukraine after injury

Has power changed Zelensky? | Ukraine This Week

Has power changed Zelensky? | Ukraine This Week

Ukraine’s top journalist on investigating Zelensky's circle

Ukraine’s top journalist on investigating Zelensky's circle

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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