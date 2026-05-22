How drones erased the front line in Ukraine, explained

Ukraine’s recent counterattacks in the south were officially presented as a major success, with Kyiv claiming hundreds of square kilometers recaptured from Russian forces. But most battlefield maps barely changed. So what is really happening on the front line? The answer lies in the growing “gray zone” — vast contested areas where drones dominate the battlefield, infantry infiltrates enemy positions, and traditional front lines are becoming increasingly difficult to define. As both Russia and Uk