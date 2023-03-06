Back

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for the head of news.





The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of 37 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.





Responsibilities:

Leading the Kyiv Independent’s news desk;

Managing the team of news editors, overseeing their work; editing;

Making sure that the news feed is timely updated with all relevant news;

Making sure all news is timely published on the Kyiv Independent’s social platforms; working in coordination with the social media team;

Leading breaking news coverage, making sure key developments are reported fast;

Training and mentoring news editors.





Requirements:

Journalism experience, preferably both writing and editing;

English language proficiency (C1-C2 or native speaker);

Closely following Ukrainian news agenda, its main newsmakers, as well as the international agenda in relation to Ukraine;

Knowledge of Ukrainian language (enough to quickly read and understand news reports, as well as understand a statement delivered in a video/audio form);

Devotion to the values of independent journalism;

Being based in Kyiv would be considered an advantage.





We offer:

market-level compensation;

working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;

busy but flexible work schedule;





Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs@kyivindependent.com. Put “Head of News” in the subject line of the email. The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.

Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid or remote format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.