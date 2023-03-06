The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for the head of news.
The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of 37 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.
Responsibilities:
- Leading the Kyiv Independent’s news desk;
- Managing the team of news editors, overseeing their work; editing;
- Making sure that the news feed is timely updated with all relevant news;
- Making sure all news is timely published on the Kyiv Independent’s social platforms; working in coordination with the social media team;
- Leading breaking news coverage, making sure key developments are reported fast;
- Training and mentoring news editors.
Requirements:
- Journalism experience, preferably both writing and editing;
- English language proficiency (C1-C2 or native speaker);
- Closely following Ukrainian news agenda, its main newsmakers, as well as the international agenda in relation to Ukraine;
- Knowledge of Ukrainian language (enough to quickly read and understand news reports, as well as understand a statement delivered in a video/audio form);
- Devotion to the values of independent journalism;
- Being based in Kyiv would be considered an advantage.
We offer:
- market-level compensation;
- working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;
- busy but flexible work schedule;
Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs@kyivindependent.com. Put “Head of News” in the subject line of the email. The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.
Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid or remote format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.