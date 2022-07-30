Commercial Writer (freelance) for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s largest English language publication, is looking for a commercial writer.

The Kyiv Independent was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence and media consultancy company Jnomics. Publishing in English, we serve as the world’s window to Ukraine, and Ukraine’s voice in the world. Today we are a team of 24 people, based mostly in Kyiv.

Responsibilities:

Generate ideas for native articles based on client’s brief;

Communicate with clients and partners, presenting ideas for native articles;

Create engaging native content for client campaigns;

Suggesting, finding, and interviewing heroes for commercial stories;

Going on reporting trips in Ukraine and abroad if necessary;

Research, write and publish content that will promote products and services of the client;

Requirements:

English language proficiency (C1 or native speaker);

Command of Ukrainian language (enough to read and understand news updates, as well as understand a statement delivered in a video/audio form);

Good understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;

Journalistic experience would be considered an advantage;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members;

Devotion to the values of independent journalism and understanding of the importance of commercial revenues for media sustainability;

Being based in Kyiv would be considered an advantage.

We offer:

market level compensation;

working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;

working on a freelance basis (per story basis);

consistent mentoring and multiple opportunities for professional development.

Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and mention the name of the vacancy “Commercial Writer” in the title of the email.

The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.

Note: This is a project-based position, hybrid or remote work is possible for this position upon agreement.







