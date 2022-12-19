Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Update: Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast injures 3

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2022
Russia’s attack with Iranian-made kamikaze drones on Kyiv Oblast overnight on Dec. 19 wounded three people and damaged nine private houses, the oblast governor Oleksiy Kuleba reported.

The Obukhiv, Vyshhorod, and Bucha districts are partially de-energized due to the strikes, with only critical infrastructure reconnected to electricity, according to Kuleba.

“Energy services are working on recovery, but the situation is difficult,” said the governor.

Emergency blackouts have been introduced in Kyiv Oblast following the attack to stabilize the grid.

Russian forces launched the Shahed-136 drones at the city of Kyiv as well, damaging some critical infrastructure, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier. He added that utility services were working “to quickly stabilize the situation with electricity and heat supply.”

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, 18 out of 23 kamikaze drones had been shot down over Kyiv overnight on Dec. 19.

In total, Ukraine’s Air Force said it had shot down 30 “out of dozens” drones sent by Russia across the country overnight.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine with missiles and drones since early October, killing dozens of people and causing power outages.

Drone attack on Kyiv Oblast damages infrastructure, injures 2
