Update: Death toll of Russian attack against Odesa rises to 5

The death toll of a Russian drone attack against Odesa on March 2 has risen to five as another body was found in the rubble, the State Emergency Service reported.

The overnight strike hit a multi-story building in the southern city, destroying 18 apartments and trapping people under the rubble.

Search operations are ongoing as 12 more people may be trapped in the debris, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said on air.

The four other victims found dead earlier included a boy aged two to three years, a woman in her early 70s, and a man in his mid-30s, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

Eight residents were reported injured, including another child. Five were rescued from the rubble, the State Emergency Service said.

Due to the attack, Kiper announced a day of mourning in the entire Odesa Oblast on March 3.

Ukraine came under a drone attack overnight, with the Air Force reporting 14 of the 17 Russian Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) shot down.