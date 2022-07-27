Zelensky: Ukrainians will never give up their independence.
July 24, 2022 11:55 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the nation that the Ukrainians, united in their desire to win the war, would be able to take a step that "previous generations could not take before." He said he was referring to Ukraine's intention to join the European Union and become "one of the most cutting-edge countries in the world."