Zelensky: Ukrainians will never give up their independence.

July 24, 2022
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the nation that the Ukrainians, united in their desire to win the war, would be able to take a step that "previous generations could not take before." He said he was referring to Ukraine's intention to join the European Union and become "one of the most cutting-edge countries in the world." 

