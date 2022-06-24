Zelensky: Ukraine may be losing up to 100 soldiers fighting in the east every day.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 22, 2022 6:58 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press briefing on May 22 that 50-100 soldiers may be dying every day defending Ukraine in “the most difficult direction,” in the country's eastern regions. Ukraine doesn't publish its military casualties. As of April 16, Zelensky said that 2,500-3,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed, and up to 10,000 had been injured.