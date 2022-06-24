Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalZelensky: Ukraine may be losing up to 100 soldiers fighting in the east every day.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 22, 2022 6:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press briefing on May 22 that 50-100 soldiers may be dying every day defending Ukraine in “the most difficult direction,” in the country's eastern regions. Ukraine doesn't publish its military casualties. As of April 16, Zelensky said that 2,500-3,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed, and up to 10,000 had been injured.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok