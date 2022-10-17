Zelensky to hold urgent security council meeting on Sept. 30 as Russia annexes more Ukrainian land.
September 29, 2022 9:27 pm
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said that the council would make crucial and "fundamental" decisions. The council meeting was announced after Russia said that documents on the annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories would be signed on Sept. 30. Russia is planning to annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts after holding sham referendums in the areas.
