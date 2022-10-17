Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 29, 2022 9:27 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said that the council would make crucial and "fundamental" decisions. The council meeting was announced after Russia said that documents on the annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories would be signed on Sept. 30. Russia is planning to annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts after holding sham referendums in the areas. 

