Zelensky signs decree to introduce register of oligarchs.
June 30, 2022 12:28 am
The decree aims to implement the anti-oligarch law signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2021. The law introduces the legal definition of an oligarch and requires officials to declare contacts with oligarchs. It also bans oligarchs from financing political parties, political ads, or demonstrations and excludes them from the privatization of state assets.