Zelensky: Russian attack on monastery in Sviatohirsk, Donetsk Oblast, kills 4 people
This item is part of our running news digest
June 4, 2022 6:01 pm
According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, four people were killed and another four were wounded due to the Russian attack on Sviatohirsk Lavra in Donetsk Oblast. About 300 people, including 60 children, were sheltering in the monastery, he said. Zelensky urged UNESCO to expel Russia from the organization as a response to its attacks on cultural heritage in Ukraine.