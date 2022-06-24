Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 4, 2022 6:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, four people were killed and another four were wounded due to the Russian attack on Sviatohirsk Lavra in Donetsk Oblast. About 300 people, including 60 children, were sheltering in the monastery, he said. Zelensky urged UNESCO to expel Russia from the organization as a response to its attacks on cultural heritage in Ukraine.

