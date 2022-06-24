Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: ‘Russia lost its own future and any cultural ties to the free world.’

May 30, 2022 2:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In his latest national address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Russia has already lost not only the battle for Kharkiv, not only the battle for Kyiv and the north of our country. It lost its own future and any cultural ties to the free world. They all burned down. One third of the Kharkiv region is still under occupation. We will definitely liberate the entire territory.”

