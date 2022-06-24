Zelensky: ‘Russia lost its own future and any cultural ties to the free world.’
This item is part of our running news digest
May 30, 2022 2:46 am
In his latest national address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Russia has already lost not only the battle for Kharkiv, not only the battle for Kyiv and the north of our country. It lost its own future and any cultural ties to the free world. They all burned down. One third of the Kharkiv region is still under occupation. We will definitely liberate the entire territory.”