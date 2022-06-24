Zelensky believes Ukraine will not enter NATO despite 'open door' policy.
March 15, 2022 5:51 pm
Zelensky believes Ukraine will not enter NATO despite 'open door' policy. President Volodymyr Zelensky told representatives of the Joint Expeditionary Force, a UK-led expeditionary task force, that Ukraine needs "new formats of cooperation." "And if we cannot enter the open door, we must cooperate with communities that will help us and protect us, such as yours," he said on March 15.