Zelensky: Antonivsky Bridge struck by Ukraine will be reconstructed after liberation
This item is part of our running news digest
July 27, 2022 11:50 pm
In his evening address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine attacked the Antonivsky Bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson to complicate the logistics of the Russian forces. "Whatever their plans are, we will ruin them," he said, adding that Ukraine will reconstruct all the destroyed bridges after it liberates its territories.