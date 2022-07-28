Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, July 28, 2022

externalZelensky: Antonivsky Bridge struck by Ukraine will be reconstructed after liberation

This item is part of our running news digest

July 27, 2022 11:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In his evening address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine attacked the Antonivsky Bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson to complicate the logistics of the Russian forces. "Whatever their plans are, we will ruin them," he said, adding that Ukraine will reconstruct all the destroyed bridges after it liberates its territories.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok