Zelensky addresses New York Stock Exchange in bid to attract investment to Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 6, 2022 9:29 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a video address to Wall Street traders before virtually ringing the opening bell, signaling the beginning of the day's trading. The speech marked the launch of an international campaign aiming to bring more investments into Ukraine.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.