externalZelensky addresses New York Stock Exchange in bid to attract investment to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 6, 2022 9:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a video address to Wall Street traders before virtually ringing the opening bell, signaling the beginning of the day's trading. The speech marked the launch of an international campaign aiming to bring more investments into Ukraine.

