externalWSJ: ‘Russia blocks economic data, hiding effect of Western sanctions.’

April 24, 2022 10:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian authorities have reportedly stopped publishing data on government debt, trade statistics, and oil production. The Wall Street Journal quotes Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, saying Russia is “trying to obscure the economic picture.” Ribakova says the blackout will make it difficult for the West to assess the damage inflicted on Russia by sanctions, making it harder to fine-tune future rounds.

