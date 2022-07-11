Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalWhite House: Iran might provide hundreds of drones to Russia

This item is part of our running news digest

July 12, 2022 12:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The White House said on July 11 it has information that Russia is turning to Iran to provide the country with hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran plans to train Russians in using the drones this month, however, it is unclear whether Iran had already provided any drones to Russia. 

