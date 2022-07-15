US Treasury continues to allow Russian transactions related to agricultural commodities, medicine
July 15, 2022
The Treasury released an update clarifying the sectors which have been exempt from sanctions on July 14. The department has previously emphasized that its sanctions can’t stand in the way of agricultural and medical exports, NGO activities, Covid-19 relief, free flow of information, and humanitarian assistance in Russia. They also issued clarifications permitting the transactions related to telecommunications and internet-communications.