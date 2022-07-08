Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 8, 2022 10:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. President Joe Biden on July 8 signed a new weapons package worth up to $400 million to help Ukraine, which includes the delivery of the high mobility multiple launch rocket systems, which have allowed Ukraine's forces to strike Russian military warehouses and other targets behind the front lines. The new shipment will bring the total number of HIMARS pledged to Ukraine to 12.

