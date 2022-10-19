Update: Death toll after Russia's Oct. 17 attack on Kyiv rises to 5
October 18, 2022 1:56 pm
Rescuers have found the body of an elderly woman killed by Russia’s drone strike at a residential building in central Kyiv on Oct. 17; the search and rescue operation is still ongoing, according to the city mayor, Vitali Klitschko.
This is the fifth victim of the first-ever Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. The bodies of four civilians, including a six months pregnant woman, were found under the rubbles of the residential building yesterday, on Oct. 17.
