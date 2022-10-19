Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, October 19, 2022

Update: Death toll after Russia's Oct. 17 attack on Kyiv rises to 5

October 18, 2022 1:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Rescuers have found the body of an elderly woman killed by Russia’s drone strike at a residential building in central Kyiv on Oct. 17; the search and rescue operation is still ongoing, according to the city mayor, Vitali Klitschko

This is the fifth victim of the first-ever Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. The bodies of four civilians, including a six months pregnant woman, were found under the rubbles of the residential building yesterday, on Oct. 17.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok