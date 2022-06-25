Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUN: Civilian casualties due to Russia’s full-scale war exceed 10,000.

June 17, 2022 3:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the UN’s human rights agency, 4,481 civilians have been killed and 5,565 injured. However, the total figure is likely higher. The most civilian casualties are reported in Donbas, with 2,611 killed and 3,103 injured. Most casualties were reportedly the result of “explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.”

