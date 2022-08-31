Ukrposhta sells $150,000 in stamps through eBay, Amazon.
August 31, 2022 12:21 pm
Ihor Smelyansky, head of Ukraine’s state-owned postal service, said that Ukrposhta was the first post office in the world to open a store on Amazon and eBay. A third of the orders came from the U.S., he said, adding that Germany, Canada, the U.K., and Hong Kong residents are among the most active buyers.
