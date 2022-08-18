Ukrainian charity purchases satellite for the military

Serhiy Prytula, a Ukrainian comedian, politician, and volunteer, announced on Aug. 18 that his charity bought a satellite for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The charity used the $20 million Ukrainians had fundraised for purchasing four Bayraktar drones in June. Back then, the Turkish manufacturer refused to take the money, offering three drones for free instead.

According to Prytula’s charity, they signed a deal with Finnish microsatellite manufacturer ICEYE. The company will provide Ukraine with access to its constellation of SAR satellites, “allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to receive radar satellite imagery on critical locations with a high revisit frequency,” the charity said.



“From now on, our army will receive high-quality satellite images as quickly as possible, which will help us with planning the (military) operations promptly,” Prytula said.