Ukrainian Cabinet asks US to supply gas to prepare for heating season.
July 26, 2022 7:20 pm
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal described the supplies requested by Ukraine as "gas lend-lease" - a reference to the 2022 U.S. Lend-Lease Act, which enhances the president's authority to provide military aid to Ukraine. According to Shmyhal, preparations for the most difficult winter in the country's history are ongoing.