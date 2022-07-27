Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian Cabinet asks US to supply gas to prepare for heating season.

July 26, 2022 7:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal described the supplies requested by Ukraine as "gas lend-lease" - a reference to the 2022 U.S. Lend-Lease Act, which enhances the president's authority to provide military aid to Ukraine. According to Shmyhal, preparations for the most difficult winter in the country's history are ongoing.  

