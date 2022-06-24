Ukraine’s military intelligence: Russia develops two scenarios to threaten world with nuclear explosions.
March 12, 2022 2:47 pm
Ukraine’s military intelligence: Russia develops two scenarios to threaten world with nuclear explosions. According to the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, Russia can either set fire to radioactive forests or use artillery to bombard the storage depots for nuclear materials, both leading to environmental catastrophes. In both cases, Russia plans to shift the blame on Ukraine, Budanov says.