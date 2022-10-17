Ukraine's central bank chief Kyrylo Shevchenko resigns.
October 4, 2022 8:12 pm
Shevchenko, the chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine, attributed his resignation to “health reasons”. Shevchenko told Bloomberg on Dec. 10 that he had endured political pressure since his appointment in 2020. In October 2021, Bloomberg reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to fire Shevchenko. Zelensky has publicly questioned Shevchenko’s performance and even said that he regretted appointing him. However, Zelensky said in November 2021 that he had no immediate plans to replace Shevchenko but may change his opinion in a month.
