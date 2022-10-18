Ukraine's air defense shoots down 8 Iranian-made kamikaze drones.
October 17, 2022 11:32 pm
Ukraine's Air Force said that the drones had been shot down by the Central Air Force Command, which includes Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. The country’s air defense also shot down two Kalibr cruise missiles coming from the Black Sea.
