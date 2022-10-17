Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 12, 2022 2:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units shot down at least four Russian attack helicopters (presumably Ka-52) in southern Ukraine from 8:40 a.m. to 8:58 a.m. on Oct. 12, Ukraine’s Air Force reported. Ukraine was trying to hit two more Russian helicopters, which means the number of confirmed downed helicopters may increase, according to the military.

