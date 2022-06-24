UK sanctions additional 26 Russian individuals and enterprises

The U.K. has imposed sanctions on a number of Russian military leaders, including the so-called "butcher of Bucha," a commander blamed for civilian deaths in the Kyiv suburb.

The measures target JSC Kalashnikov Concern, a developer and manufacturer of Russian army equipment, Arzamas Machine-Building Plant that builds amphibious armored personnel carriers used in the invasion of Ukraine, and Military Industrial Company, a major supplier of arms and military equipment to the Russian forces.

“The depravity of Russia’s assault on the people of Ukraine is plain for all to see,” British Foreign minister Liz Truss said.