August 11, 2022 9:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, even though Russia has long considered its defense industry as one of its “most important export successes,” its military-industrial capacity is now under “significant strain,” and the credibility of "many of its weapon systems has been undermined by their association with Russian forces’ poor performance” in the war in Ukraine, the ministry said.

