Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalUK Intelligence: Russia prioritizes capturing Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in Donbas

This item is part of our running news digest

July 21, 2022 9:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to UK’s Defense Ministry, Russia is currently prioritizing the capture of critical infrastructure, such as power plants, including the Vuhlehirska thermal power station. These efforts aim to help Russia advance toward the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblasts, according to the report.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok