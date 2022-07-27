UK Intelligence: Russia prioritizes capturing Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in Donbas
July 21, 2022 9:44 am
According to UK’s Defense Ministry, Russia is currently prioritizing the capture of critical infrastructure, such as power plants, including the Vuhlehirska thermal power station. These efforts aim to help Russia advance toward the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblasts, according to the report.