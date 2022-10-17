UK intelligence: Russia increases strikes on civilian infrastructure as it ‘faces setbacks on the front lines’
September 18, 2022 10:44 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update on Sept. 18 that Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure in the last seven days, “even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect.” As it faces setbacks on the front lines, Russia has “likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in an attempt to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and the government,” the ministry said.
