Monday, October 17, 2022

UK intelligence: Russia faces acute logistical issues in southern Ukraine

October 17, 2022 9:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the U.K. Defense Ministry's latest intelligence report, a "large queue of waiting cargo trucks" remains backed up near the Kerch Bridge after the explosion that damaged it on Oct. 8.

"Russian forces operating in southern Ukraine are likely increasing logistical supply flow via Mariupol in an attempt to compensate for the reduced capacity of the Kerch Bridge," the U.K. Ministry reported.

According to the report, with Russia's presence in Kherson "strained," and the supply routes through Crimea "degraded," the ground line of communication through Zaporizhzhia Oblast is getting "more important to the sustainability of Russia's occupation."

