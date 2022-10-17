UK intelligence: More than half of Ukraine's tank fleet consists of captured Russian vehicles

Ukrainian soldiers are seen in a tank after Russian Forces' withdrawal in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, on Sept. 14, 2022.

Since Feb. 24, Ukraine's Armed Forces have captured at least 440 Russian main battle tanks and 650 other armored vehicles, which make up "over half of Ukraine's currently fielded tank fleet," the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 7.

"The failure of Russian crews to destroy intact equipment before withdrawing or surrendering highlights their poor state of training and low levels of battle discipline," reads the report.

According to the U.K Defense Ministry, as "increasingly demoralized" Russian troops are under "severe strain" in several areas, Russia will likely keep losing its heavy weaponry.

