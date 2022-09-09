UK intelligence: Belarus' ongoing military drills 'highly unlikely' to lead to Minsk's direct involvement in Russia's war
September 9, 2022 2:09 pm
"Although Russia's use of Belarusian territory was instrumental in Russia's failed advance on Kyiv early in the invasion, Belarusian forces have limited offensive capabilities and there is a remote chance that they have deployed forces into Ukraine," the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update on Sept. 9.
