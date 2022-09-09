Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK intelligence: Belarus' ongoing military drills 'highly unlikely' to lead to Minsk's direct involvement in Russia's war

This item is part of our running news digest

September 9, 2022 2:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
"Although Russia's use of Belarusian territory was instrumental in Russia's failed advance on Kyiv early in the invasion, Belarusian forces have limited offensive capabilities and there is a remote chance that they have deployed forces into Ukraine," the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update on Sept. 9.

