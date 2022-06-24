Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Defense Ministry: Fighting in Donbas intensifies as Russian forces try to break through Ukrainian defense.

April 20, 2022 10:19 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
While building up its military presence on Ukraine's eastern border, Russia carries out attacks on cities across Ukraine to disrupt the movement of Ukrainian reinforcements and weaponry to the east, the recent U.K. intelligence update says. Russian air activity in northern Ukraine seems unlikely but the risks of precision strikes against priority targets throughout Ukraine still exist.

