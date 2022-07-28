U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that if the world allows Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to succeed, “it will cause untold misery across Europe." "We know that he wouldn’t just stop at Ukraine, the east of Europe is under threat, and democracy is under threat," she said. Russia's state energy corporation Gazprom announced on July 25 that it would cut gas flows to Europe, which European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson called "a politically motivated step."