Truss: Putin 'holding rest of the world to ransom over gas prices'
This item is part of our running news digest
July 27, 2022 10:42 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that if the world allows Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to succeed, “it will cause untold misery across Europe." "We know that he wouldn’t just stop at Ukraine, the east of Europe is under threat, and democracy is under threat," she said. Russia's state energy corporation Gazprom announced on July 25 that it would cut gas flows to Europe, which European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson called "a politically motivated step."