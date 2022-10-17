Three European nations to finance production of 16 Slovak howitzers for Ukraine.
October 2, 2022 5:23 pm
Denmark, Norway, and Germany have committed $90 million to finance the production of Slovak Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers, Ukrainian newspaper Yevropeiska Pravda reported.
