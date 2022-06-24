Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalThird round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks ends with no results.

March 7, 2022 8:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The delegations, who met in Belarus, agreed to change the logistics of humanitarian corridors, according to Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration. However, on the key issues of ceasefire and the end of hostilities, “there are no results that will significantly improve the situation,” he said. The parties will hold further consultations.

