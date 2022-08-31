Survey: Only 7% of Ukrainian refugees do not plan to come back from abroad
August 31, 2022 5:45 pm
Conducted by the Razumkov Center, the study polled 511 refugees dispatched in 30 countries and showed that 36% of respondents expressed their intention to return after being convinced it is safe to stay in the area where they lived. 35% said they would come back immediately after the end of the war and 13% after a year or a few years after the end of the war.
