externalStoltenberg warns Russia against attacks on arms supply to Ukraine.

March 9, 2022 4:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Stoltenberg warns Russia against attacks on arms supply to Ukraine. Russia’s attack on the allied nations’ supplied lines providing arms to Ukraine would be a “dangerous escalation of war” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with CBC News. "Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine is defending itself. If there is any attack against any NATO country, NATO territory, that will trigger Article 5," Stoltenberg said. According to that article, an attack on one member is an attack on all NATO member states.

