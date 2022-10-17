Slovak Defense Ministry: Mobilization will lead to Putin's end

Slovak Minister of Defense Jaroslav Nad holds a press conference at the Slovak Ministry of Defense in Bratislava on March 17, 2022. (Vladimir Simicek / AFP via Getty Images)

Slovakia's Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad has called Vladimir Putin's address to the nation "pitiful" and said that mobilization "will end up in the overthrow of Putin as president of the Russian Federation," Euractiv reported on Sept. 22.

Nad also reacted to Russia's plans to hold pseudo-referendums on occupied territories, saying they are "only a pretext for future Russian claims about Ukrainians attacking 'Russian soil,'" reported Euractiv, citing the official.

On Sept. 14, Euractiv wrote about survey results that show more than half of Slovaks want a military victory of Russia over Ukraine.