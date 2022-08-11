Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 9, 2022 1:25 pm by The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), an employee of its branch in Kharkiv Oblast is suspected of spying for the Russian Federal Security Service. According to the investigation, the suspect was giving sensitive information, including the Ukrainian military's plans and intelligence data, to Russia. The suspect joined the SBU shortly after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in late March.

