Security Service: 3 Russian-led militants from Donbas sentenced to 15 years in prison
This item is part of our running news digest
July 26, 2022 12:09 pm
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported that three militants from Donetsk Oblast who fought on Russia's side were found guilty of high treason. They were captured by Ukraine's military in late March in Kharkiv Oblast. The SBU said that the three underwent military training in Donetsk and in the Russian city of Belgorod before they were deployed to Kharkiv Oblast.