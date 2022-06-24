Security Council secretary: Hungarian authorities knew of Russian full-scale invasion beforehand.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 2, 2022 11:20 pm
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin shared his plans to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with Hungarian authorities. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had traveled to Moscow on Feb. 1, while Hungarian authorities publicly opposed imposing sanctions on Russia.