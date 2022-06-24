Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalScholz: NATO will not intervene militarily in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 17, 2022 3:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

During a press conference on March 17, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country will, however, continue to support Ukraine. The statement followed President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Bundestag, where he said that Germany shares blame for the delays in Ukraine's NATO and EU integration, which made Russia’s aggression against Ukraine possible.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok