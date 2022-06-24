Scholz: NATO will not intervene militarily in Russia’s war against Ukraine.
March 17, 2022 3:44 pm
During a press conference on March 17, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country will, however, continue to support Ukraine. The statement followed President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Bundestag, where he said that Germany shares blame for the delays in Ukraine's NATO and EU integration, which made Russia’s aggression against Ukraine possible.