Russia's Medvedev publishes map of divided Ukraine
July 27, 2022 10:49 pm
Russia's Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev published a map where Ukraine is divided into parts, with the biggest one belonging to Russia, and smaller ones to Poland and Romania. On this map, only Kyiv Oblast is labeled as Ukraine. Medvedev made an unsupported claim that this map was created by some Western analysts, but he did not name them.