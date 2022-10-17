Russia's attacks kill 4 in Donetsk Oblast, injure 3 in Kharkiv Oblast

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed four and wounded three civilians in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, reported the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Over the past day, authorities have also found 10 civilian bodies in newly liberated Sviatohirsk and Lyman; they were killed by Russian troops during the occupation, according to Kyrylenko.

Overnight, Russia shelled Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three men, said Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russian forces targeted several high-rises in Zaporizhzhia early on Oct. 6, killing two women. At least five people are still trapped under the rubble as the rescue operation continues.