externalRussian troops shell Enerhodar amid UN nuclear inspectors moving into Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

August 31, 2022 11:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of Nikopol’s district military administration, called the attack a provocation. A team of UN atomic inspectors left Kyiv to travel to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Aug. 31. The IAEA intends to spend several days at the Zaporizhzhia plant to examine and stabilize the situation, as well as to establish permanent representation.

