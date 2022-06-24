Russian troops destroy transport infrastructure in Ukraine, complicating humanitarian aid deliveries.
April 16, 2022 9:44 am
According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, roads have sustained significant damage in war-affected areas, making it a "significant challenge" to parts of Ukraine formerly besieged by Russia. The Russian troops also destroyed bridges, left land mines and abandoned vehicles along key routes as they withdrew from northern Ukraine, the British intelligence said.