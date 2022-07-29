Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian occupiers introduce punishments for using Ukrainian currency hryvnia in Kherson Oblast

July 28, 2022 5:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Russian occupiers in Kherson Oblast announced a ban on issuing hryvnias and punishment for those who use Ukraine’s national currency. Russian state-controlled media reported on July 25 that Kremlin-backed proxies in the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast plan to withdraw the Ukrainian hryvnia from circulation.

